An earthquake of 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck the northeastern state of Manipur on Friday night. There were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage, as per reports. According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 10:01 pm and its epicentre was near Ukhrul.

The depth of the tremor was 120 km below the surface at a latitude of 25.14 degrees and longitude of 96.54 degrees, it said.

This is breaking news...More details are awaited.

