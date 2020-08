Image Source : PTI Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude recorded near Koyna dam

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude with epicentre near Koyna dam in Maharashtra's Satara district was recorded on Saturday morning, officials said. No loss of life or property was reported, they said.

The earthquake was recorded at 10.22 am. Its epicentre was 13.60 kms from the Koyna dam, officials of Satara district administration said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage