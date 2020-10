Image Source : FILE Earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar

An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale occurred today at 8.27 am in Palghar, Maharashtra, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed.

The depth of the light-intensity quake was 5 km.

So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced due to the tremors.

