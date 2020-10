Image Source : FILE Earthquake hits Maharashtra, tremors felt in Palghar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Ritcher scale occurred today at 6.49 pm in Palghar, Maharashtra, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed.

So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced, however, all the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

More to follow.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage