Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir late on Monday night. People immediately vacated their buildings as they felt the tremors. According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the magnitude of the earthquake is said to be 5.3 on the Richter Scale.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2019 23:49 IST
Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir

The epicenter of the earthquake is said to be in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. There were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage.

