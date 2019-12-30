Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir late on Monday night. People immediately vacated their buildings as they felt the tremors. According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the magnitude of the earthquake is said to be 5.3 on the Richter Scale.

The epicenter of the earthquake is said to be in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. There were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage.

