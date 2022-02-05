Earthquake jolts J&K: Crown of Charar-i-Sharief tomb tilts due to strong tremors felt across Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake jolts J&K: Crown of Sheikh Ul Alam RA Charar-i-Sharief tomb tilts due to strong tremors

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning. In Kashmir, the tremors were so strong that the crown (Minaret) of Sheikh Ul Alam r.a (Nooruddin Wali’s) Charar-i-Sharief tomb got tilted due to the earthquake.

Due to the strong tremours, the crown (Minaret) of Sheikh Ul Alam r.a (Nooruddin Wali's) Charar-i-Sharief tomb tilted, administrator Waqf board Chrar-i-Sharief told India TV.

"The crown at the minaret of the shrine got tilted and lost its original shape due to the strong tremors felt across Kashmir. However, there is no major damage to the shrine and everything is being inspected from the inner and outer side," Administrator Waqf board Chrar-i-Sharief told India Tv.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

"That was a very strong earthquake. 7.3 on the Richter Scale, 189 KM WSW of Islamabad, Pakistan as per National Center for Seismology," tweeted Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Matt.

The officials said the quake hit at latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east at a depth of 181 km.

The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes.

The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes. Kashmir is seismologically situated in an earthquake-prone region where temblors have wrought havoc in the past.

Over 80,000 people were killed on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake on October 8, 2005.

