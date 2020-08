Image Source : FILE Earthquake hits Jharkhand

An earthquake hit Jharkhand's Sahibganj today. The tremors, measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale, were felt at 12.07 pm. There was no immediate casualty or damage.

The rarthquake occurred at 12.07 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres at Sahibganj in Jharkhand, the National Centre for Seismology said.

