Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Jammu & Kashmir

Highlights
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 7:29 am today.
The National Center for Seismology further said the earthquake occurred 186 km North of Alchi in Leh.
There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.
