Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Jammu & Kashmir

The National Center for Seismology further said the earthquake occurred 186 km North of Alchi in Leh.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 29, 2022 8:11 IST
earthquake
Image Source : PTI

Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 7:29 am today. 

The National Center for Seismology further said the earthquake occurred 186 km North of Alchi in Leh. 

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake. 

