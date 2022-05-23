Earthquake hits Jammu & Kashmir; tremors felt in Bandipora

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Minor earthquake in J-K

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The tremors were recorded at 10.31 am, officials said.

They said the quake hit Bandipora district in north Kashmir at a latitude of 34.43 degrees north and the longitude of 75.03 degrees east at the depth of 50 km.

There were no reports of any loss of life or any damage to property, they said.

Earthquakes shook Assam, Meghalaya last week

In the previous week, two earthquakes of 3.9 magnitude each hit Meghalaya and Assam in less than 24 hours.

The first quake, recorded at 9.47 pm, had its epicentre in Nongpoh area of Meghalaya at a depth of 12 km, the second in Nagaon of Assam at a depth of 55 km.

According to the reports, tremors were felt in parts of central and northern Assam after the second quake jolted the state at 3.22 pm on Monday.

No report of loss of life or damage to property was received in either of the quakes.

