Tuesday, January 19, 2021
     
  Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

A medium-intensity earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday night. The quake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred at 9:13 pm, National Center for Seismology said.

New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2021 22:55 IST
Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Officials said the earthquake was felt more in north Kashmir areas where people rushed out of their homes in sub-zero temperatures.

The officials said there were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake.

