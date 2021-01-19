Image Source : FILE/PTI Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

A medium-intensity earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday night. The quake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred at 9:13 pm, National Center for Seismology said.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir at 9:13 pm today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/jstPLlVj0h — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

Officials said the earthquake was felt more in north Kashmir areas where people rushed out of their homes in sub-zero temperatures.

The officials said there were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake.

