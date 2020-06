Image Source : FILE Earthquake in Ladakh, epicentre near Kargil

Earthquake has jolted Ladakh. Magnitude of the earthquake has been measured to be 4.5 on the Richter scale. The epicentre is located 200 km Northwest of Kargil. The epicentre was located 25 km deep within Earth's surface. There are no reports of damage to property or any casualties as yet.

Earthquake tremors were felt at 8:15 pm on Friday.

(More to follow)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage