Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR: ‘Felt like shops and vehicles were shaking due to tremors,’ say locals | Video Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR: A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Jhajjar in Haryana on Thursday morning, triggering tremors across the region.

New Delhi:

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Jhajjar district in Haryana at 9:04 am on Thursday (July 10), sending strong tremors across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and nearby areas. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

NCS confirms epicentre in Jhajjar

The NCS posted on X, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana."

Residents across the National Capital Region reported feeling strong jolts, prompting many to rush out of buildings in fear.

Residents recall frightening moments

Eyewitnesses shared their experiences. One man in Delhi said, “We felt the tremors… it was really scary, my vehicle shook. It was really strong.” Another resident added, “We should be mindful of safety when this happens.”

Another man from Ghaziabad added, "The tremors felt quite strong. I was at a shop when it hit, it felt as if someone was shaking the shop."

A man in Gurugram, Haryana said, "We were sitting here and having tea when I suddenly felt strong earthquakes. I told everyone to rush out of the building. Everyone rushed out...".

Another man in Gurugram said, "For a few seconds, it felt that the ground shook vigorously. All of us rushed out...".

Delhi Police posted on X and said, "No reports of any damage have been received so far from the earthquake that struck Delhi NCR this morning. We pray for the well-being of all Delhi residents."

Delhi in high-risk seismic zone

Delhi falls under Seismic Zone IV, classified by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority as a "High Damage Risk Zone," indicating a significant potential for moderate to severe earthquakes.

Similar incident in February

This is not the first such quake in recent months. On February 17, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit 9 km east of New Delhi at a depth of 5 km. That early morning tremor also triggered panic across the region.

Authorities urge preparedness

Officials are urging residents to remain calm but vigilant and to review earthquake safety protocols as seismic activity continues in the region.