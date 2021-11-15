Monday, November 15, 2021
     
Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh

The quake was reported at 11.14 am with its epicentre at a depth of 74 km north-northwest of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2021 12:13 IST
The depth of the earthquake was 5 km. 

  • The quake was reported at 11.14 am with its epicentre at a depth of 74 km NNW of Dharamshala.
  • According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the depth of the quake was 5 km.
  • So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale was felt in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. The quake was reported at 11.14 am with its epicentre at a depth of 74 km north-northwest of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the quake was 5 km. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced. 

Earlier on Tuesday (November 9), an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, the NCS said.

