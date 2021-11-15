Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI The depth of the earthquake was 5 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale was felt in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. The quake was reported at 11.14 am with its epicentre at a depth of 74 km north-northwest of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the quake was 5 km. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

Earlier on Tuesday (November 9), an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, the NCS said.

