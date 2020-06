Image Source : PTI Tremors felt in Haryana's Rohtak; 2nd earthquake recorded in just over 24 hours

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 struck parts of Haryana this morning at 5:37. This is the second earthquake on this spot in just over 24 hours.

"Earthquake of magnitude: 2.3, occurred on 19-06-2020, 05:37:40 IST, Latitude 28.84 and Longitude 76.75, depth 5 km, location 15 km ESE of Rohtak, Haryana," National Centre for Seismology stated.

Tremors were felt at the same spot, south-east of Rohtak yesterday at about 4 am. The magnitude of yesterday's earthquake was also very similar.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage