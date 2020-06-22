Earthquake hits Chhattisgarh

Image Source : FILE FILE

A moderate-intensity earthquake hit Chhattisgarh on Monday. The quake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale occurred 125 km east northeast of Jagdalpur at 7:46 pm today, according to the National Centre for Seismology. No immediate casualties or damage was reported.

Earlier in the afternoon, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale occurred in Kasipur area of Odisha's Rayagada district. The tremors were felt at 4.40 p.m.

In the morning, Mizoram was struck by a powerful earthquake. The 5.3-magnitude quake was felt at 4.10 am with the epicenter in Zokhawthar in Champhai district of the India-Myanmar border.

