An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in Assam on Wednesday. The quake was reported at 4.16 pm with its epicentre at a depth of 62 km west-northwest of Tezpur, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). The depth of the quake was 5 km.

So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

