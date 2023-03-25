Earth Hour: Lights at India Gate, Akshardham, Howrah Bridge and CST switched off for an hour I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earth Hour observed at Akshardham temple, Delhi

'Earth Hour' was observed in multiple cities in India, wherein lights at major places and monuments were turned off for an hour on Saturday. In the national capital, lights at the famous war memorial, India Gate, and Akshardham were turned off from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Similar situations were also seen at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Howrah Bridge.

Delhi saves 279 MW electricity during Earth Hour

According to a statement released by DISCOM, a Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the national capital saved 279 MW of electricity during 'Earth Hour' as electric appliances were switched off across the city from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm on Saturday.

They said last year, 171 MW of power was saved as Delhi observed Earth Hour. In the areas covered by BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL, 178 MW of power was saved, said a company spokesperson.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) consumers successfully managed to save 15 MW during Earth Hour 2023, said a spokesperson of the discom. Figures of power saved in Delhi Cantt and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area were not available.

Earth Hour is one of the largest global grassroots campaigns for raising awareness on climate change issues supported by the World Wildlife Fund.

The event creates awareness about the conservation of natural resources and draws attention to the fragile condition of planet Earth.

