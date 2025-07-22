'Earn yourself': CJI Gavai rebukes woman for seeking Rs 18 crore, house and BMW in divorce case The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict in a high-profile divorce case after a woman demanded Rs 18 crore, a house in Mumbai, and a BMW car to agree to separation just 18 months into the marriage. The woman’s lawyer argued that the proposal was part of a mutual settlement, not charity.

New Delhi:

A high-profile divorce case before the Supreme Court on Monday drew sharp remarks from Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, who was left visibly perturbed on hearing the woman's excessive alimony demand. The woman, who was married for only 18 months, demanded a settlement of Rs 18 crore, a house in Mumbai, and a BMW car in exchange for agreeing to a divorce.

CJI Gavai, who is presiding over the matter, made a sharp observation that is now being widely discussed. Addressing the woman directly, he remarked, “You are so well-educated. You should not be asking for such things, you should earn and live independently. This is not the way to make demands.”

The comment came in response to what the court perceived as an unusually high and materialistic settlement request for a short-lived marriage. The woman's counsel, however, defended the demand, stating that it was part of a “settlement proposal” and should not be viewed as “begging.”

Despite the arguments from both sides, the bench has reserved its order in the matter, leaving room for a final decision in the coming days.

The case has triggered public debate on the ethics and expectations around financial settlements in divorce proceedings, especially in cases involving affluent parties. While the woman's demands have stirred reactions, the CJI’s remark has reignited a conversation around self-reliance and dignity in separation processes.