Early childhood care: Punjab to build over 1,400 new Anganwadi centres with modern facilities for Rs 200 crore The Punjab government has launched a Rs 200 crore initiative to construct 1,419 new Anganwadi centres across the state, aimed at strengthening early childhood care and development. In the first phase, 1,000 centres are being built, with 56 already completed and 644 under construction.

Chandigarh:

The Punjab government is taking on a major initiative to strengthen early childhood care and development by constructing 1,419 new Anganwadi centres across the state at a projected cost of Rs 200 crore. The project aims to not only create new infrastructure but also upgrade existing facilities, enhancing the quality of services provided to women and children.

In line with the government's focus on improving childcare and women's welfare, the first phase of the initiative will see the construction of 1,000 new Anganwadi centres.

Here's how the centres are coming up:

As of now, 56 centres have already been completed, and 644 are under construction.

Additionally, the government has approved plans to start work on 300 more centres, with 156 already receiving approval.

Alongside this, 350 existing centres across the state will undergo upgradation to improve their facilities.

The revamp plan includes key infrastructure improvements:

New toilets: 2,162 new toilets will be built at Anganwadi centres, with Rs 7.78 crore allocated for the project.

Drinking water facilities: Rs 35.30 lakh has been earmarked to improve drinking water facilities at 353 centres.

New furniture: 21,851 Anganwadi centres will receive upgraded furniture, with Rs 21.85 crore allocated for these purchases.

Recruitment and empowerment

As part of this major revamp, the Punjab government is also improving the workforce within Anganwadi centres. In August 2023, 5,714 new Anganwadi workers and helpers were recruited based on merit. Additionally, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced the creation of 3,000 new positions for Anganwadi workers in September 2024, further strengthening the workforce.

Digital transformation

To enhance the effectiveness of services, the Punjab government has introduced the 'Poshan' nutrition tracker app at Anganwadi centres under the Ministry of Women and Child Development's POSHAN Abhiyaan. This app will track the nutritional status of children and expectant mothers. To support this initiative, each worker is provided with Rs 2,000 annually to cover mobile data expenses for the app's operation.

Broader impact

This comprehensive revamp of the Anganwadi system reflects the Punjab government's commitment to improving early childhood care and development. By enhancing infrastructure, increasing manpower, and leveraging technology, the initiative aims to create an environment conducive to the physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being of women and children.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com).