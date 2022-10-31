Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE EAM Jaishankar to represent India at virtual SCO CHG meeting on Nov 1

SCO meeting: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will take part virtually in the 21st meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG), which is scheduled to take place on November 1.

"The 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) will be held on 1 November 2022 in the virtual format. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will represent India in the meeting," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) CHG conference, which approves the organization's yearly budget, focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the group.

"The meeting will be attended by SCO Member States, Observer States, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Turkmenistan and other invited guests," the MEA added.

According to the MEA statement, India continues to actively participate in various SCO events, regional discussion, and other multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework.

Notably, the summit conference of the SCO member nations took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the summit, which endorsed the Samarkand Declaration. The member states also demanded that the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization be improved and that effective transport corridors be created for connectivity.

About Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

It should be noted that the SCO constitutes of eight-member multilateral organization which was established in 2001 in China's Shanghai. The supreme body for making decisions in the SCO is the Council of Heads of States. The organization's second-highest council is the Council of Heads of Government.

(With inputs from ANI)

