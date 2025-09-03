EAM Jaishankar raises Ariha Shah issue before his German counterpart; all about the case The two leaders also discussed doubling trade between India and Germany, resolving export control issues, and deepening defence and technology ties. Jaishankar also said the discussion was also held on other geopolitical issues, including Ukraine conflict and middle east crisis.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with his German counterpart Johan Wadephul, who is on an official visit to India. The two leaders discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations, covering key areas such as economy, climate change, defence and technology cooperation. Besides, EAM Jaishankar also discussed the issue of Ariha Shah, a four-year-old Indian girl currently under German foster care.

"On consular issues, I should mention that I raised the issue of Ariha Shah, an Indian child who's been in the foster care of German authorities for some time. I underlined to the minister that it is essential that her cultural rights are ensured and she grows up in Indian surroundings," Jaishankar said, adding that the issue must be resolved without further delay.

About Ariha Shah case

Ariha Shah was separated from her Indian parents, Dhara and Bhavesh Shah, after an incident where she was injured while in the care of her grandmother. German authorities interpreted this as a case of child abuse and took the child into protective custody. Despite the parents maintaining it was an accident, Ariha has remained in foster care for nearly 40 months, caught in complex legal proceedings in Germany.

Jaishankar holds trade talks with Wadephul

The two leaders also discussed doubling trade between India and Germany, resolving export control issues, and deepening defence and technology ties. “We appreciate Germany's goal of doubling trade with India,” said Jaishankar, highlighting the growing importance of Indo-German relations.

Jaishankar also said the discussion was also held on other geopolitical issues, including Ukraine conflict and middle east crisis.

“We also did a review of the global situation, of regional issues, of multilateral. It included the Ukraine conflict, the West Asia, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific...We see the world facing the twin challenges of economic volatility and political uncertainty. We believe that a multipolar world with strategic autonomy can best respond through more intensive consultations and cooperation among key member states,” he added.