Jaishankar hits back at Trump tariffs over Russian oil purchase, says 'If you have a problem, don’t buy it' India’s External Affair Minister S Jaishankar pushed back against Trump administration over Russian oil purchase and also took US president’s public-first diplomacy.

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar issued a pointed rebuttal to the United States and Europe regarding India's oil trade with Russia. Responding to recent accusations from the Trump administration at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar said, “If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don’t buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it.” He added, “It’s funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business.”

"People do talk to each other. It's not like there's a 'kutti' there... Where we are concerned, the red lines are primarily the interests of our farmers and, to some extent, of our small producers... We, as a government, are committed to defending the interests of our farmers and our small producers. We are very determined on that. That's not something that we can compromise on...," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs also pointed out that India is not alone in buying Russian oil China, the EU, and others have similar ties that haven't invited similar penalties.

US singling out India?

Jaishankar argued that the US was applying a selective and biased policy, noting that China remains the largest purchaser of Russian oil, yet hasn't faced similar trade actions.

“We are not the largest buyer. Others are doing it too. So, why us?” he asked, reiterating that India’s procurement is in line with global market practices and necessity. He also added that the US itself had earlier encouraged India to help stabilize global energy markets, including buying from Russia.

Trump's tariff war and India's response

The sharp comments follow Trump’s big move to introduce a 50% tariff, including an additional 25% penalty, targeting India’s growing energy trade with Russia. India has condemned the decision as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” asserting its sovereign right to make independent economic choices in the national interest.

Jaishankar on US-Pakistan relations

Speaking on relations between the US and Pakistan, he said, "They have a history with each other, and they have a history of overlooking their history. It is the same military that went into Abbottabad (in Pakistan) and found who there?..."

EAM speaks on Trump’s unconventional diplomacy

Commenting on Trump’s diplomatic style, Jaishankar observed that no previous US President had conducted foreign policy so publicly. He noted that this applies not just to India, but also to how Trump manages domestic matters.

“Trump’s way of dealing with the world is a major departure from tradition,” Jaishankar said. He criticized the administration for announcing key decisions through public pronouncements before engaging the concerned nations diplomatically.