EAM Jaishankar meets RoK FM Cho Hyun, thanks South Korea for condemning Pahalgam terror attack EAM Jaishankar on Saturday met RoK FM Cho Hyun and expressed gratitude for its condemnation of Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held a delegation-level meeting with Cho Hyun, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK), on August 17, 2025. The meeting primarily focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, defense, and technology, as well as deepening the long-standing Special Strategic Partnership between the two nations. Jaishankar also expressed gratitude for South Korea’s condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and discussed key regional and global issues. During the meeting, Jaishankar expressed his intention to build on the long-standing relationship between India and South Korea.

He said, "Certainly, I would like to discuss with you today how we take our relationship to a higher level." Jaishankar shed light on the importance of expanding cooperation in various areas, including trade, defense, manufacturing, maritime security, and people-to-people exchanges.

The ministers also discussed new opportunities in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and clean energy.

Jaishankar on Pahalgam terror attack

Jaishankar thanked the Republic of Korea for its clear condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"I also want to express our gratitude for the RoK’s condemnation of the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on the 22nd of April," Jaishankar said. In response, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun expressed his deepest condolences for the tragic loss of life in Kashmir following the sudden flooding in the region.

"I wish to express my deepest condolences for the tragic loss of lives in the sudden flooding in Kashmir and to convey the warmest sympathy of the people of the Republic of Korea," Cho said. Cho also conveyed his gratitude to India for its ongoing diplomatic support following his recent appointment as South Korea’s Foreign Minister. "This is my first visit to India in my capacity, and I am grateful for your kind congratulations," he added.

"We are looking at new opportunities for cooperation in sectors like AI, clean energy, and defense. Both countries have a strong foundation for expanding cooperation in these areas,” EAM noted. Cho also reiterated South Korea’s interest in strengthening its ties with India, especially in sectors that are integral to both nations’ future growth and technological innovation.

The discussion also covered regional and global issues, including the security landscape in the Indo-Pacific.