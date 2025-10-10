EAM Jaishankar meets Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi, takes a veiled dig at Pakistan In his opening remarks with Muttaqi, Jaishankar said India has a 'deep interest' in Afghanistan's development and progress. Reaffirming India-Afghanistan's longstanding partnership, he said Muttaqi's visit marks an important step in advancing ties between New Delhi and Kabul.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday met Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and took a veiled dig at Pakistan, saying India is 'fully committed' to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. His remarks come a day after Pakistan launched air strikes in Kabul in a bid to target hideouts of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In his opening remarks with Muttaqi, Jaishankar said India has a 'deep interest' in Afghanistan's development and progress. Reaffirming India-Afghanistan's longstanding partnership, he said Muttaqi's visit marks an important step in advancing ties between New Delhi and Kabul.