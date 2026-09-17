'Journalist's duty is to uncover truth and expose lies': Rajat Sharma at IIMC seminar

New Delhi:

The two-day seminar, '200 Years of Hindi Journalism: From Legacy to Innovation', organised by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), began on Thursday. The inaugural session, 'The Role of Hindi Journalism in Nation-Building', was attended by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, who spoke on a range of topics, including the evolution of Hindi journalism, the role of social media and artificial intelligence (AI), among others.

Rajat Sharma speaks on PM Modi's role

Addressing the gathering, Rajat Sharma said that whenever the history of Hindi journalism is written, the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will always be remembered. He said earlier journalists associated with English journalism would be given more attention, but that has changed now.

Recalling an incident involving J Jayalalithaa, Rajat Sharma said the former Tamil Nadu chief minister had made a condition to appear on 'Aap Ki Adalat': she wouldn't speak a single word in Hindi. He noted that she was fluent in Hindi.

Regarding his recent 'Aap Ki Adalat' with superstar Yash, Rajat Sharma said the actor had told him it would take six months for him to learn Hindi.

Rajat Sharma remembers Mark Tully

Recalling an incident with Mark Tully, Rajat Sharma said he had met the veteran British journalist in the presence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said he had once asked what Atal Bihari Vajpayee would do; in reply, the former Prime Minister told Rajat Sharma, 'Then I would lose.'

He also told the gathering that Mark Tully spoke Hindi very well, adding that earlier people who would speak in Hindi were looked down upon.

'Don't have an image of news channels based on reels'

Rajat Sharma said people must not have an image of news channels based on reels. He said news channels are more about "less noise, more news". "The perception you are forming about news channels is based on what you see from people making reels. These are people who either could not succeed or were removed from their jobs. So, don't form an opinion by looking at them," he said.

Rajat Sharma recalls his student politics days

He also spoke about his student politics days, saying it was a different era, while stressing that today's politics is entirely different. He also recalled Atal Bihari Vajpayee's speech in Hindi at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

When Vajpayee appeared on 'Aap ki Adalat', the former Prime Minister had said, "Don't learn the art of delivering speeches from me; learn when to remain silent," Rajat Sharma told the gathering.

Rajat Sharma recalls an incident with Arun Jaitley

He recalled how his 'friend' Arun Jaitley became the finance minister and the defence minister of India. Remembering the time of demonetisation, Rajat Sharma said, "At that time, Jaitley was the Finance Minister, and he had asked me to do an episode of ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ with him on the issue of demonetisation. Arun Jaitley would often stay back after the programme, but that day he did not. After he left, my wife told me that I had not treated him properly. I later met Arun Jaitley and apologised to him, after which he said, ‘Your job is to ask questions, and my job is to answer them.’ That was the day I realised that I had found a true friend."

Rajat Sharma on social media, AI

Rajat Sharma said information is going viral without any proper source due to social media. However, he stressed that it is the job of a journalist to find out the truth and reality.

On the increasing role of artificial intelligence, he said AI cannot compose a poem, stressing that it cannot replace a human.

'I get nervous even after 33 years'

Sharing his experience from his career, Rajat Sharma said that he has been in journalism for the past 33 years, but he still gets nervous before going on air. On freedom of the press, he said, "If you have courage and you are not afraid, your voice is not in danger. If you are free and fair, no one can stop you."

Rajat Sharma recalls Emergency and talks about 'Godi Media'

Newspapers and the media only carried the government's narrative during the Emergency, he said, recalling how his newspaper 'Mashaal' was launched in 1975. However, he cautioned that if someone speaks against the country, then they should be opposed.

Responding to being referred to as 'Godi Media', Rajat Sharma said he does not care about what others think about him. "Some people will always say something; it is their job to talk," he said. Further, he said he believes that he was created by God only to host 'Aap Ki Adalat'.