DUSU elections 2025: Delhi University to hold students union polls on September 18, counting the next day Last week, the Delhi University (DU) also released comprehensive anti-defacement guidelines to protect college walls and public property from defacement during the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

New Delhi:

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections have been scheduled for September 18, with the vote counting set to take place the following day, according to an official notification issued by the university. The voting for day classes will be held from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while students of evening classes will cast their votes from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. The last date for receipt of nomination papers, along with a demand draft of Rs 500 as an annual fee and a bond of Rs 1 lakh, is September 10 by 3 pm, as per the DU notification.

Nomination and scrutiny process details

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out the same day at 3:15 pm, followed by the publication of the list of duly nominated candidates by 6 pm, the notification said. The deadline for withdrawing nominations is September 11 till noon, and the final list of candidates will be published by 5 pm the same day.

Submission process for nomination papers

For DUSU posts, nomination papers must be submitted to the Office of the Chief Election Officer at the Conference Centre, opposite the Botany Department on North Campus. Nomination papers for Central Council seats must be submitted to the respective colleges or departments. The notification also highlighted that the code of conduct, constitution of DUSU, Supreme Court orders on student union elections, and related guidelines are available on the DU website.

DU issues anti-defacement guidelines

In a move to curb damage to college property during election campaigns, Delhi University has also released a set of "anti-defacement" guidelines ahead of the upcoming DUSU polls. The directive urges every college and department to hold orientation and sensitisation programmes, encouraging students to "maintain the sanctity of college walls and public property." As part of the measures, newly admitted students will also be required to sign an anti-defacement affidavit, similar to the anti-ragging undertaking submitted at the time of admission.

Last year's election results

In last year's DUSU elections, the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had made a comeback after seven years as it clinched the president and joint secretary positions. The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had to remain content with the vice-president and secretary posts. NSUI's Rounak Khatri had emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by more than 1,300 votes. This was the first time that NSUI won the president's post since 2017 when Rocky Tuseed was elected to the chair.

