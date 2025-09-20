OPINION | DUSU’s message: Gen Z rejects Rahul's narrative Delhi University has over 1.5 lakh students, most of whom fall into the 20-25 age group. Following Rahul Gandhi’s tweet urging the Gen Z to mobilise, many Congress leaders expressed gloomy warnings, comparing the situation to recent youth-led protests in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

New Delhi:

Gen Z students of Delhi University have rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In the hotly contested Delhi University Students Union elections, pro-RSS Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad candidates swept three out of the four top posts. A day before Rahul Gandhi had appealed to Gen Z to come out to protect democracy and Constitution, but the Gen Z students of DU have rejected his appeal.

There are more than 1.5 lakh students in Delhi University. Most of them are in the 20-25 years age group. After Rahul Gandhi tweeted asking Gen Z to come out, most of the Congress leaders had given dire premonitions about what happened in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, where youths came out on the streets to topple the regimes. Had the Congress students' wing NSUI won the DUSU elections, Rahul Gandhi would have immediately declared that the youths of India have rejected Narendra Modi. In the same manner, after winning 99 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he had declared that he won and Narendra Modi lost.

In the current atmosphere, I won't be surprised if Rahul Gandhi comes forward with a fresh allegation to say there was 'vote chori' by ABVP in DUSU elections. In his desperation to defeat Modi, Rahul at times looks towards Xi Jinping, or pins his hopes on Donald Trump, or looks towards Bangladesh and Nepal. DUSU election results is clear evidence of the abiding trust of your youths in the nation's electoral system. The entire nation trusts our Election Commission. In our country, governments can be formed or toppled only through the ballot box. Nobody is going to come out on the streets nor will anybody be allowed to do so to prop up a fake narrative.

Trump is right: Mayor Sadiq has ruined London

US President Donald Trump made a scathing attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, describing him as one of the "worst mayors of the world". Asked why the London Mayor was not present at the state banquet, he replied that he didn't want him there. "Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London wasn't welcomed, and he did not attend...It was requested that he not attend... Crime in London is through the roof. Mayor Khan had done a terrible job, and on immigration, he's a disaster."

Trump said, Mayor Sadiq Khan has ruined the beautiful city of London. Trump's dislike of the London Mayor is not new. For the last several years, they have been targeting each other. In 2015, Trump had demanded ban on entry of Muslims to the US. At that time, Sadiq Khan was a Labour Party MP. He described Trump as a Muslim hate. In 2016, when Sadiq Khan became the mayor, Trump asked him to give his IQ test. Trump lambasted Sadiq Khan when two terror attacks took place in London in 2017 and 2019.

In 2019, during Trump's first state visit to UK, Sadiq Khan had given permission to protesters to stage anti-Trump demonstration. Trump had openly alleged that Sadiq Khan was helping Muslims to settle in London and was trying to cover up their criminal activities. Muslim population in London has rised two times, and two-thirds of them are of Pakistani origin.

Sadiq Khan's parents hail from Pakistan and the Islamic Shariat Council, which issues fatwa on divorce, marriage and other Islamic acts, is headquarted in London. Statistics show, at least one lakh Islamic marriages in Britain have not been registered. There are allegations that Sadiq Khan is trying to protect 'grooming gangs' of Muslim immigrants in Britain, who indulge in the nefarious activity of pushing girls into prostitution. Sadiq Khan is a powerful figure in Labour Party and he is the only person to have been elected London Mayor thrice.

I fully agree with President Trump's views. There was a time when London used to be the safest and one of the most beautiful cities of the world, but now it is on the decline. Crimes in London are on the rise. Even in posh residential areas like Mayfair in central London, people hide their costly watches and mobile phones before coming out on the streets. There was a time when people used to go to London to learn mannerism and etiquettes from the British, but now there are more illegal migrants then Londoners.

Since the time Sadiq Khan became mayor, London is packed with Pakistanis. Citizens fear walking on the roads because robbers lurk around. There are beggars who tap your shoulders seeking alms. London has really changed and Trump's unhappiness is valid.

