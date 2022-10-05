Dussehra Ravan Dahan Timing 2022: Check time, place in Delhi, Ayodhya, Patna And Other Cities

Follow us on Image Source : AP People in large numbers arrived on ‘Dussehra grounds’ in different cities to be witnessed the mega event in which the Ravan Dhahan will take place.

Dussehra Ravan Dahan 2022: A 10-day long festival of Dussehra on Wednesday is ending on Wednesday (October 5) with the ‘Ravana Dahan’ celebration. Dussehra is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. It marks the celebration of the victory of 'good over evil.' The festival is observed on the tenth day in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin. This year too it has been celebrated with great pomp and show.

According to Hindu epic Ramayana, the day started being celebrated after Lord Rama defeated the ten-headed Ravan who abducted his wife Sita. People on this day burn large effigies of Ravan, Meghanath and Kumbhakaran. People in large numbers arrived on ‘Dussehra grounds’ in different cities to be witnessed the mega event in which the Ravan Dhahan will take place.

Here’s Ravan Dahan’s timing in different cities

Delhi:

Time– 8 PM

Venue- Ramlila Maidan

Ayodhya:

Time: 5:30 PM

Venue: Lakshman Quila

Kanpur:

Time: Between 9:00 to 9:30 PM

Venue: Parade Ramlila Ground Kanpur

Patna:

Time: Between 4:30 to 5:30

Venue of the event: Kalidas Rangalaya

Lucknow:

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi arrives Himachal's Kullu to celebrate Dussehra, gets resounding welcome

Latest India News