Dussehra rally: Mumbai cops designate parking areas for vehicles linked to CM Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray

Dussehra rally: Mumbai cops designate parking areas for buses, cars linked to CM Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray.

Dussehra rally: Mumbai traffic police on Monday (October 3) said it had made necessary arrangements for the parking of scores of buses that will bring workers of the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena for their respective Dussehra rallies at Shivaji Park and Bandra Kurla Complex on October 5 (Wednesday).

Buses carrying supporters from western and north Mumbai will be parked along Senapati Bapat Marg and Kamgar Maidan, while those arriving from Navi Mumbai and Thane will be parked at Five Gardens, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Edanwala Road, an official said.

"Cars will be parked at India Bulls Finance, India Bulls One Centre and Kohinoor Square.

For the BKC rally, busses will be parked behind the family court, near Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, MMRDA ground, near Jio garden in the vicinity. Car parking will be at Jio garden basement parking," he added.

