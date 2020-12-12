Hopeful of a solution on farmers' protest in next 48 hours: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Image Source : PTI Hopeful for solution to farmers' protest in 48 hrs: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said he is hopeful of a solution to the farmers' protest in the next 48 hours. Chautala made this statement after meeting three Union Ministers.

While discussing the farmers' protest with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Chautala stressed on resuming the dialogue between the farmer leaders and the government as he said that next 24 to 48 hours are very crucial.

"The solution to the farmers' protest can be expected soon because of the positive attitude of the government."

He expressed satisfaction over the proposal sent to the farmer leaders by the government in which it promised a written assurance.

The JJP leader apprised the three ministers about the various issues of farmers in Haryana including the problem which farmers will face if a case is registered against them under the pollution law.

He said the government should end the deadlock at the earliest by starting a dialogue with the farmers' organisations.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been agitating since November 26 against three Union Agricultural Laws introduced by the Central government. The farmers' movement is continuing along the borders of the national capital.

The JJP is perceived to have a strong support base among farmers in Haryana. Some MLAs from the party have already extended their support to the farmers' movement.

Earlier, Dushyant Chautala had said he won't allow any kind of change to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) reserved for farmers and would resign as Deputy CM if the MSP rules for farmers were affected.

(With IANS Inputs)

