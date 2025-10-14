Durgapur gang-rape victim recounts horror: 'They dragged me, threatened to call more men if I scream' The 23-year-old second-year medical student, natively from Odisha's Jaleswar, was gang-raped on Friday night outside the campus of her private medical college.

Kolkata:

The medical students, who was gang-raped in West Bengal's Durgapur last week, recalled the horror during her treatment, saying how the attackers cornered and overpowered her in a nearby forest.

"We noticed that they were leaving their vehicle and coming towards us. We started running towards the forest. Then those three people came running after us, caught me, and dragged me into the forest," the survivor was quoted as saying by India Today.

These men took her phone, forced her to call a friend

She also described how these men took her phone, forced her to call her friend, and when he didn't show up, they pushed her further inside the jungle.

She said these men grabbed her from behind, took her phone and told her to call her friend and when her friend didn't come, they forced her to lie down.

She added that the moment she started screaming, they said if she makes noise, they will call more men and they would do it too.

Notably, the 23-year-old second-year medical student, natively from Odisha's Jaleswar, was gang-raped on Friday night outside the campus of her private medical college. The incident was reported when had gone out with a friend for dinner when a group of men intercepted them.

Five arrested accused taken to crime spot

The West Bengal Police on Tuesday took the five arrested accused and the friend of the Durgapur gang rape survivor to the crime spot for reconstruction of the crime as a part of their ongoing probe, a senior officer said.

The arrested persons and the survivor's friend were taken to the crime spot in the jungle adjacent to Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground, and asked to "reenact" their respective roles when the alleged crime took place there on Friday night.

"The accused and the survivor's friend, who accompanied her on Friday night, have been brought to the spot for the reconstruction of the crime.

The entire reconstruction will be videographed and then tallied with their statements. We will also verify this with the statement of the victim," the police officer, who is part of the investigating team, told PTI.

Rape survivor's friend questioned for an hour

Before coming for the reconstruction of the crime, investigating officers questioned the survivor's friend for nearly an hour, he said.

Meanwhile, two of the five arrested accused were on Tuesday morning taken to their respective residences, primarily to find evidence linked to the crime which they may have concealed, he said.

During the search, police seized a few clothes from the duo's homes, which were allegedly worn by them during the crime, the officer said.

