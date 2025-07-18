Durgapur a major hub of India's workforce, says PM Modi as he unveils projects worth Rs 5400 crore in Bengal PM Modi launched projects worth Rs 5400 crore in Duragapur, a visit seen as politically significant to shift the momentum towards the BJP in West Bengal, which will go to polls next year.

Durgapur is known not only as a Steel City but also as a major hub of India's workforce, as the city holds a vital position in the nation's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after laying launching projects worth Rs 5400 crore as he paid a politically significant visit to West Bengal, amid escalating verbal duels between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Emphasising Duragpur's significance, PM Modi highlighted the city's growing role and the opportunity to further strengthen it. He announced the inauguration and foundation laying of projects worth ₹5,400 crore, aimed at improving connectivity and advancing gas-based transportation. These initiatives are expected to give a strong boost to the region's economy and infrastructure.

Talking about the Viksit Bharat goal by 2047, he said, "across the nation, we are united by a single goal: transforming Bharat into a developed country. Our mission is rooted in the principles of empowerment through development, self-reliance through employment, and compassion through good governance."

Following the event, the prime minister held a roadshow as he headed to a different stage nearby to address a political rally. Ahead of his visit, PM Modi on Thursday took potshots at the ruling TMC, saying that the West Bengal is suffering because of Mamata Banerjee's aprty's misrule.