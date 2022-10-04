Durga Puja 2022: People come together to celebrate festivities at Noida's residential society

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Durga Puja 2022: Residents of Gulshan Ikebana celebrate festivities in Noida.

Durga Puja 2022: The residents of Gulshan Ikebana in Sector 143, Noida are celebrating the annual Durga Puja with great gusto as well as devotion after a two-year break imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year's edition is our biggest-ever puja since we began organising one here in 2018," said Ajay Biswas, a member of the Durga Utsav 2022 organising committee at Gulshan Ikebana, which is home to around 1,500 families.

“It is a sign of our strength to move on and put the difficult past behind”, Biswas added.

The five-day event commenced on October 1 (Saturday) with the Murti Sthapana (installation of the idol) and ‘Mata ki Chowki’ on the first day in the society.

The programme included a range of other attractions such as a Ramleela Manchan on October 2 (Sunday), besides several other cultural programmes such as the traditional Dhunuchi Dance as well as Dandiya performances.

The festivities of Durga Puja will culminate on October 5 (Wednesday)

A rangoli contest will also be organised in front of each of the 17 tower blocks at Gulshan Ikebana on October 1 for the residents to create unique designs to ring in the festive mood.

Residents have even put together a print magazine (Srijan) showcasing the creative talents of residents at Gulshan Ikebana, which will be released during Durga Puja early next month.

Numerous contests have been organised too, including musical night and scintillating on stage performances by Ikebana residents.

