Another train mishap averted in Odisha after fire breaks out in AC compartment of Durg-Puri Express

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A fire breaks out in the AC compartment of the Durg-Puri Express

Durg-Puri Express: Days after the horrific train accident in Odisha shook the nation, another incident in the state narrowly avoided the disaster as a fire broke out in the AC compartment of Durg-Puri Express (18426) at Khariar Road station on Thursday night. According to reports, the fire erupted in the train at around 10 pm in Nuapada district.

The incident occurred as the brakes of the B3 coach were reportedly not released after alarm chain pulling (ACP). The brake pads caught fire due to friction after the incomplete release of brakes. After the brakes weren't fully released, friction caused the brake pads to catch fire, officials said.

The East Coast Railway said that no injuries or damages were reported as the fire was seen only at brake pads. Notably, the problem was fixed later and the train resumed its journey at 11 pm.

ALSO READ: Ashwini Vaishnaw visits accident site in Odisha's Balasore, assures of 'high-level inquiry' into train mishap

Goods train kills six labourers in Odisha

Earlier on June 7, at least six labourers were killed and two others critically injured in Odisha's Jajpur Keonjhar Road railway station after being run over by a goods train. The labourers had sheltered from heavy rain under the goods train when it started rolling.

"There was a sudden thunderstorm. The labourers were working at a railway siding where a goods train was standing stationary. They sheltered under it but unfortunately, the goods train which did not have an engine attached to it started moving causing the accident," said a railway spokesperson.

ALSO READ: Odisha train tragedy: Around 200 people still being treated; 101 bodies yet to be identified

Horrific Coromandel Express accident

It should be mentioned here that at least 278 people were killed and about 1100 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. The train crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district around 7 pm on Friday (June 2).

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on the adjacent track. A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed. As rescue operations are underway, gas cutters are also being used to bring out the bodies from under the derailed coaches.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News