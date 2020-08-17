Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation extend relief measures amid pandemic

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) extends relief measures amid coronavirus situation.

Keeping in view the situation that emerged due to coronavirus pandemic as cases continue to rise, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has decided to extend a number of relief measures. On Monday, Delhi recorded 787 more new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 1.53 lakh. In the last 24 hours, national capital recorded 18 more fatalities taking the death toll to 4,214. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in Delhi surged to 10,852.

Extension of time to the remaining allottees under relocation scheme for payment of balance cost of plots, taking possession of plots and execution of lease deeds as well as Amnesty scheme for a waiver of interest up to the tune of 50 per cent on account of delayed payment for the allottees of Bawana-II (Bhorgarh).

One time amnesty scheme for exemption of interest component of outstanding dues against the ground rent in respect of industrial plots, sheds, flatted factories, flats allotted under the various schemes of DSIIDC has been introduced up to 50 per cent on the interest component.

Discontinuation on maintenance charges being levied by DSIIDC at 2.5 per cent per annum of the premium as per the clause II(2)(a) of the lease deed from the allottees of Narela Allotment Cell (Non-Relocation Plots) of Narela Industrial Complex, with effect from July 28, 2020.

