Drunk passenger misbehaves with woman crew member on Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express flight, FIR lodged The passenger, in an inebriated state, behaved inappropriately with a member of the cabin crew.

A passenger allegedly misbehaved with a woman cabin crew onboard a Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express flight on Saturday, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources. The passenger was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time, and he behaved inappropriately with a member of the cabin crew.

Air India Express files a complaint

After the flight landed in Rajasthan's Jaipur International Airport, the airline reported the issue to the airport authority, following the crew's complaint, and a formal complaint was filed by the airline. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, sources said.

"The airline has submitted a formal complaint. The matter is under investigation by the relevant authorities," a source familiar with the development said.

No additional information has been released regarding the identity of the accused passenger or the exact nature of the alleged misconduct, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Unruly passenger detained after mid-air altercation on Air India flight

In a separate but similar incident from Saturday, an Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi witnessed a mid-air incident involving unruly passenger behaviour, prompting swift action by cabin crew and airport authorities. The incident occurred aboard flight AI454 on June 28, as the aircraft was preparing for landing.

According to an official statement from Air India, a cabin crew member noticed a verbal altercation between two passengers while the aircraft was descending. One of the passengers claimed the other was being abusive, prompting immediate crew intervention.

"During cabin preparations for landing, a member of our cabin crew noticed a passenger standing in the aisle, engaged in a verbal altercation with another passenger. The second passenger reported to the crew that the individual was being abusive," the airline said.

Air India's crew acted swiftly to de-escalate the situation, relocating the affected passenger to a business-class seat for the remainder of the flight. Upon landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the airline's security team--previously alerted by the pilot--was on standby to address the issue. The disruptive individual was handed over to airport security for further investigation.

"Our cabin crew immediately de-escalated the situation by relocating the second passenger to a business-class seat for the duration of the landing. Following a complaint by the second passenger, the pilot-in-command notified our security team on the ground about the situation, who were present upon the flight's arrival in Delhi. The disruptive passenger was handed over to the airport security for further investigation," the airline said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) enforces strict regulations regarding incidents of passenger misconduct on flights. Airlines are mandated to treat such cases with utmost seriousness and are required to form an internal committee to investigate each reported incident thoroughly.

