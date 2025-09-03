Drunk passenger misbehaves on IndiGo Delhi-Kolkata flight, airline reacts Reports indicate that the passenger, a lawyer seated in 31D, allegedly consumed alcohol onboard despite restrictions, leading to disruptive behaviour that included chanting religious slogans and making inappropriate remarks.

New Delhi:

An unruly passenger on IndiGo flight 6E 6571, operating from Delhi to Kolkata on September 1 (Monday), created a disturbance onboard. The passenger, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with the cabin crew and disturbed fellow travellers during the flight.

Airline response

IndiGo confirmed the incident, stating that in accordance with established aviation protocols, the passenger was declared unruly and handed over to security personnel upon arrival in Kolkata. A formal complaint has also been lodged with the relevant authorities. The airline emphasised its zero-tolerance policy toward disruptive conduct to ensure safety and respect for all passengers and crew.

Conflicting allegations

Reports reveal that the passenger, a lawyer seated in 31D, allegedly consumed alcohol onboard despite restrictions and was disruptive- chanting religious slogans and making inappropriate comments. Conversely, the passenger denied the allegations of misconduct and claimed he had not consumed alcohol during the flight, asserting that he drank a beer before boarding at the airport, with a purchase receipt as proof. Both the passenger and crew have filed complaints, and investigations are ongoing.

Flight delays and aftermath

The flight experienced a three-hour delay on the tarmac in New Delhi before takeoff. Following the incident, the airline and authorities are reviewing the case to maintain security and order in air travel. IndiGo continues to uphold a strict policy against any form of unruly behaviour to protect the travel experience of all customers and crew members.

IndiGo flight 6E 812 returns to Nagpur after bird strike

Earlier, an IndiGo flight 6E 812, operating from Nagpur to Kolkata on September 2, 2025, was forced to return to Nagpur shortly after takeoff due to a bird strike. The pilots made a precautionary decision to land the plane safely at Nagpur Airport. The flight was subsequently cancelled for the day to allow for necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft. The airline provided refreshments, arranged alternate travel options, and offered full refunds to minimise inconvenience to affected passengers.

Travel advisories due to weather conditions

IndiGo issued a travel advisory in view of heavy rainfall affecting Delhi, warning travellers of slower traffic and potential delays en route to the airport. Passengers were advised to plan their commute in advance, check flight statuses, use alternate routes if possible, and prepare for longer travel times. IndiGo airport teams remain active on the ground to support travellers during these disruptions.

Flight operations affected in Leh due to adverse weather

Adverse weather in Leh has also disrupted IndiGo’s flight operations. Passengers were encouraged to visit IndiGo’s website to explore rebooking and refund options. The airline reassured customers that services would resume as soon as conditions improve and expressed understanding of the difficulties caused by travel changes, emphasising their commitment to support affected passengers throughout the process.