Drug used in Japan effective in treating coronavirus patients in Wuhan: China

A drug used in Japan used to treat new strains of influenza has been found to be effective in treating coronavirus patients, Japanese media reported on Wednesday. The endorsement of the drug came from Chinese government officials, who were quoted as saying by NHK that the drug had produced encouraging outcomes in clinical trials in Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic, and Shenzen.

Around 340 patients have undergone clinical trials in the two cities, Zhang Xinmin, an official at China’s science and technology ministry, was quoted as saying.

According to the NHK report, patients administered the drug in Shenzen turned negative for the virus after four days on average, after they had tested positive.

While Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, the maker of the drug, also known as Avigan, hasn't confirmed the claim, as reported by Guardian, the London-based news publication also reported that Japanese doctors have started to use to medicine to treat Japanese patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

