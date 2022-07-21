Droupadi Murmu, first tribal woman, becomes 15th President of India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India

Presidential Election 2022: Droupadi Murmu, a tribal BJP leader and former Jharkhand Governor, has been elected as the 15th President of India, defeating Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha. Droupadi Murmu secured a comfortable win, succeeding incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind.

Droupadi Murmu is the second woman to occupy the top post in the country.

In the first round of voting, Droupadi secured 540 votes of MPs, while Yashwant Sinha received only 208 votes, out of the total 776. Total value of valid votes stands at 5,23,600.

After the second round, Droupadi Murmu was leading with a big margin of 1,349 votes while Yashwant Sinha was trailing behind with only 543.

Murmu crossed the 50% mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting, however, the final tally is still awaited.

Meanwhile, celebrations in Droupadi Murmu's native village, and across the nation have begun.

Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others were first to congratulate Droupadi Murmu.

Parliamentarians and legislators across the country voted on Monday to elect India's 15th president, choosing between opposition pick Yashwant Sinha and NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu.

With the BJP's dominance and support from regional parties such as the BJD, BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, and JMM, Murmu's was already predicted to get nearly two-third of votes.

During the election on July 18, MPs filed into Parliament's Room No 63 that was converted into a polling station to cast their vote, MLAs headed to state assemblies.

A total of 4,809 electors, including 776 MPs and 4033 elected MLAs were entitled to vote in the election, but nominated MPs and MLAs, and Members of Legislative Council were not.

After the day's polling, the Election Commission said over 99 per cent of the total electors had cast their ballot.

In Delhi, voting ended with the 98.90 per cent of the electors permitted to vote in Parliament House exercising their franchise, said Returning Officer PC Mody.

Briefing reporters after the voting, he said 736 electors -- 727 MPs and nine MLAs - had been permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House.

Eight MPs, including BJP’s Sunny Deol, did not cast their vote.

Among those who voted in Parliament were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

