Beware, drones eye lockdown violators in Bengaluru amid COVID-19 crisis
Beware, drones eye lockdown violators in Bengaluru amid COVID-19 crisis
The city police have started deploying drones to keep an eye on the people and vehicles to identify violators, and also to better strategize police force use amid the COVID-19 lockdown
IANS BengaluruPublished on: April 08, 2020 13:11 IST
The city police have started deploying drones to keep an eye on the people and vehicles to identify violators, and also to better strategise police force use amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Wednesday.
"Drones are being used to check the movement of people and vehicles in high density areas, with this we will be able to strategise and effectively deploy police," tweeted Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohini Katoch Sepat.