Beware, drones eye lockdown violators in Bengaluru amid COVID-19 crisis

Image Source : AP Indians shop for vegetables during lockdown in Bangalore, India, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The unprecedented lockdown keeping India's 1.3 billion people at home for all but essential trips to places like supermarkets or pharmacies is meant to keep virus cases from surging above the 553 already recorded and overwhelming an already strained health care system. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The city police have started deploying drones to keep an eye on the people and vehicles to identify violators, and also to better strategise police force use amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Wednesday.

"Drones are being used to check the movement of people and vehicles in high density areas, with this we will be able to strategise and effectively deploy police," tweeted Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohini Katoch Sepat.

Sepat said this is the first time drones are being used for such a purpose in the city.

