Driver allegedly commits suicide after jumping off 14th floor flat of employer in Gurugram

A 45-year-old driver allegedly committed suicide after jumping off the 14th-floor of the balcony of his employer's on Tuesday, police said.

Sunil Kumar was a native of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh and worked for Rajiv Bhargav, who lives with his wife in Richmond Park Society in DLF Phase 4, they said.

According to police, the incident took place at 11.45 am and no suicide note was found on the spot. Rajiv Bhargav, the employer whom the man worker for, told police that Kumar was working for him for the last 22 years and lived in the servant quarter of his flat. He said Kumar was suffering from depression due to reasons unknown to him.

Police said the family of the deceased has also been informed. "We are waiting for the family of the deceased and postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday," said sub-inspector Sarjeet Singh.

