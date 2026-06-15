'Dreams being crushed': Rahul Gandhi calls students to Kota protest over paper leaks and job delays

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has called upon students and job aspirants from across the country to join a major protest in Rajasthan's Kota on June 17, accusing the government of failing young Indians through repeated exam paper leaks, cancelled tests and delayed recruitment processes. In a message shared on social media, Gandhi said millions of students are facing uncertainty despite years of hard work and preparation, adding that the country's youth are being denied fair opportunities.

‘Young people are being punished for dreaming’

Launching a sharp attack on the government, Gandhi said the aspirations of students and job seekers are being undermined by what he described as systemic failures in the examination and recruitment system.

According to the Congress leader, every paper leak, cancelled examination and stalled recruitment process represents more than an administrative lapse it directly impacts the future of young people who invest years preparing for competitive opportunities.

He argued that hard work should lead to opportunity, but many students today are instead facing frustration and disappointment.

Call for a collective voice

Acknowledging the growing anger among students and job aspirants, Gandhi urged them to unite and make their concerns impossible to ignore.

"When those in power refuse to listen, the voice of the people must become louder," he said, calling on students to gather in Kota and raise issues affecting education and employment.

Describing the initiative as a movement for the future of India's youth, Gandhi said the campaign would begin in Kota and expand to different parts of the country. The programme, titled "Students' Echo" (Chhatron Ki Goonj), will be held at Shri Ram Rangmanch in Kota's Dussehra Maidan on June 17.

The city, known as India's coaching hub, has become a symbol of academic aspirations for lakhs of students preparing for competitive examinations, making it a significant location for the campaign's launch.

The Kota event will mark the beginning of the Congress party's nationwide outreach programme under the banner "Save Education, Save Your Future."

Following the Rajasthan event, the campaign is scheduled to travel to Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11 and Delhi on July 14.