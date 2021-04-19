Delhi: DRDO's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid-19 hospital with 1,000 beds to reopen today

Image Source : PTI The DRDO hospital has the capacity to admit 1,000 patients

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will reopen the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid hospital near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on Monday. The hospital was closed in the first week of February after drop in Covid-19 cases.

The DRDO hospital has the capacity to admit 1,000 patients, however, reports suggest that it will restart with 250 ICU-ventilator beds. It was built in a record time of 12 days and was made operational on July 5 last year.

Delhi has witnessed record Covid cases over the past weeks, close to 25,000 new cases were detected on Sunday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that 1,400 to 2,000 beds will be readied for COVID-19 patients in the city in the next two days, as the city grappled with a shortage of oxygen and beds amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Chief Minister said 500 beds each are being prepared at Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games Village, while 100 beds are being set up at a Delhi government school. The chief minister said 500 beds each are being prepared at Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games Village, while 100 beds are being set up at a Delhi government school.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said in view of the shortage of oxygen at hospitals, a new oxygen plant will be started. Radha Soami Satsang Beas premises will house 5,000 oxygen-supported beds, he said. At Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital in Narela, Sisodia said the number of beds there will increase to 400. Currently, there are 130 beds at the hospital.





