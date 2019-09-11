DRDO successfully flight tests Man portable anti-tank guided missile | VIDEO

Image Source : INDIA TV DRDO successfully flight tested Man portable anti-tank guided missile

In a major boost for Indian Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man-Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) from a firing range in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool.

The missile was launched from a man-portable Tripod launcher and the target was mimicking a functional tank. The missile hit the target in top attack mode and destroyed it with precision. All the mission objectives were met.

This was the third successful test-firing of the 100 per cent ATGM which is being developed for the infantry battalions of the Indian Army who would use them for taking out the enemy tank and other armoured vehicles during war times.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful test of the missile.

Officials said the test paves the way for the Army to develop the third generation man-portable anti-tank guided missile indigenously.

The missile was launched with state-of-the-art infrared imaging seeker along with advanced avionics.