DRDO successfully completes first phase of field firing trials for Indian light tank

In a significant milestone for India's defense capabilities, the first phase of field firing trials for the Indian Light Tank has been successfully completed, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced today.

Conducted in desert terrain, the trials aimed to assess the firing performance and accuracy of the new light tank, which met all the intended objectives.

During these initial trials, the Indian Light Tank demonstrated its ability to accurately engage targets, validating its effectiveness and precision in challenging conditions. The successful completion of these trials marks a crucial step towards bolstering the country's defense capabilities and achieving greater self-reliance in military technology.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the collaborative efforts of the DRDO, the Indian Army, and associated industries for their contributions to the successful trials. He emphasised that the successful testing of the Indian Light Tank represents a vital advancement in the nation's pursuit of self-sufficiency in critical defense systems.

