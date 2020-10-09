India test fires DRDO's Rudram-1, first indigenous anti-radiation missile | Video

Image Source : ANI India test fires DRDO's Rudram-1, first indigenous anti-radiation missile

India successfully test-fired Rudram-1, a new generation anti-radiation missile developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM on Friday. India's first indigenously developed anti-radiation missile was test-fired at the integrated test range. The missile has a speed of Mach two or twice the speed of sound, that will be part of the tactical weaponry of the Indian Air Force.

#WATCH: 'Rudram’ Anti-Radiation Missile fired from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off the east coast.



The missile, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation, was test-fired successfully today and is the country’s first indigenous Anti Radiation missile for IAF. pic.twitter.com/qVDT3gdqEN — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Indian Air Force officials told PTI that once the missile is ready for induction, it is likely to be integrated with the Sukhoi fighter jets of the Indian Force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO on successful test firing of the missile.

"New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by @DRDO_India for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement," he tweeted.

In May last year, the Indian Air successfully test-fired the aerial version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

India successfully testfired ‘Rudram’ Anti-Radiation Missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off east coast.



With this DRDO developed missile, India establishes indigenous capability to develop long-range air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralizing enemy targets. pic.twitter.com/oeygAmZY9V — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

The BrahMos missile provides the IAF a much-desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.

The IAF is also integrating the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets which is aimed at bolstering overall combat capability of the force.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage