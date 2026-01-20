DRDO's anti-ship missile to make debut in Republic Day Parade; Know about Navy's new weapon Earlier, India successfully carried out a test of a new version of its man-portable anti-tank guided missile at a firing range in Maharashtra’s Ahilya Nagar. The missile, developed by the DRDO, was tested at the KK Ranges.

New Delhi:

The 77th Republic Day Parade is set to witness the debut of a long-range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile. Developed by DRDO, the missile will cater to the Indian Navy. Divulging the details about the missile, ASL Project Director at DRDO, A Prasad Goud, said this is a hypersonic missile and cannot be detected by enemy radars. He said this missile will enhance India’s flair in ocean waters.

"This missile is being developed by DRDO for the requirement of the Indian Navy. Its basic advantage is that it is hypersonic, so enemy radars cannot detect it... Its range is about 1500 Km and can carry different payloads, then defeat the warheads on ships deployed in the ocean. It travels with hypersonic speed and high aerodynamic efficiency... This will increase India's capability in the ocean waters... DRDO is working on hypersonic glide missile technology and hypersonic cruise missile technology," he said.

DRDO successfully flight-tests man portable anti-tank guided missile

Earlier, India successfully carried out a test of a new version of its man-portable anti-tank guided missile at a firing range in Maharashtra’s Ahilya Nagar. The missile, developed by the DRDO, was tested at the KK Ranges. During the trial, the weapon accurately struck a moving target, demonstrating its operational capability.

According to the Defence Ministry, the missile belongs to the third generation of anti-tank guided systems and features a “fire-and-forget” design. It is equipped with top-attack technology, which allows it to hit armoured vehicles from above, where protection is usually weaker.

The ministry said the missile’s warhead is powerful enough to destroy modern main battle tanks. The system can be fired by infantry soldiers using a tripod or launched from a military vehicle.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the DRDO and its industry partners for the successful test, calling it an important step in strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.