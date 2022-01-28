Cold wave continues in Kashmir; Drass records season's lowest temperature on Jan 27

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Mist covers a snow covered hill top after a fresh spell of snowfall at Patnitop hill near Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, about 115 km from Jammu.

The night temperatures remained several notches below the freezing point in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as the India Meteorological department (IMD) forecast dry weather during the next 72 hours in the two UTs.

"Weather is expected to remain dry till January 31 and because of the clear night sky, the minimum temperatures are likely to drop further," an official of the IMD said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of the J&K had recorded minus 3.6, Pahalgam minus 11.8 and Gulmarg minus 10.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.0°C , Kokernag (south Kashmir) recorded a low of minus 4.9°C and Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.6°C.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 28.2, which is the lowest recorded this season. Leh had minus 17.2 and Kargil minus 21.4 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 4.7, Katra 4.5, Batote 0.5, Banihal 2.8 and Bhaderwah minus 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on December 21.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall.

The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

Normally, both the minimum and maximum temperatures start improving in Kashmir after the end of Chillai Kalan.

