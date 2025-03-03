Draft guidelines on regulating social media content, take suggestions from all stakeholders: SC to Centre A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said that the usage of filthy language must not be deemed as talent and a “very limited regulatory measure" must be imposed.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to formulate guidelines on regulating social media content amid the ongoing controversy over the “India’s Got Latent” show which involved the use of explicit sexual references by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina.

"We don't want any regulatory regime which leads to censorship...but it can't be a free for all. See the quality of humour he has...humour is something the entire family can enjoy, nobody feels embarrassed. Using all filthy language is not talent," Justice Kant said.

"Think about what can be a very limited regulatory measure which must not lead to censorship...which must have some element of control...Something needs to be done. If somebody wants to watch something..What we propose to do...try to impress upon the union what can be done... and have a healthy debate on it with all the stakeholders," Justice Kant said.

The Centre was directed to come up with a draft regulatory mechanism on social media content, which should be put in the public domain aside from gathering suggestions from all stakeholders.

SC allows Ranveer Allahbadia to air 'The Ranveer Show'

Meanwhile, the Top court allowed podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to air his "The Ranveer Show" subject to maintaining "morality and decency" and an undertaking that it was suitable for all ages. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh took note of Allahbadia's submission that the podcast was his only source of livelihood and around 280 people employed by him were dependent on the show.

The bench, however, refused to allow him to travel abroad for now and said his prayer would be considered once he joined the investigation in the case.

Several FIRs were lodged against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for his remarks on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent".

On February 18, the top court granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia while calling his comments "vulgar" and saying he had "dirty mind" which put the society to shame.