Pune's Dr Khurjekar had 3,500 complicated surgeries to his name before tragic death on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Image Source : SANCHETI HOSPITAL Pune's top spine surgeon Doctor Khurjekar's death has created a fresh round of debate on the implementation of new road rules in Maharashtra.

Death of top Pune spine surgeon Doctor Ketan Sripad Khurjekar in a tragic road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway has ignited debate on social media about the new Motor Vehicle Act with many people calling for its implementation in Maharashtra. Many users took to twitter to express their angst on the tragic loss of a brilliant doctor who was never afraid to take on challenges.

Dr Khurjekar's death also left patients and friends in a state of shock who took to Twitter to express there sorrow and angst. Doctor Khurjekar was one of Pune's top surgeon with more than 3500 complicated spine surgeries to his name.

Dr Ketan Sripad Khurjekar and the driver of his car were killed by a bus in a tragic road accident on Sunday night near Talegaon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. He and his driver died at the spot while two more resident doctors in the car were severely injured and are undergoing treatment.

Doctor Khurjekar was the chief spine surgeon of Sancheti Hospital in Pune. The accident took place near Gahunje village when his car was hit by the bus.

At the time of the accident, Doctor Khurjekar and his driver were out of the car. The car had a deflated tyre that needed to be fixed. Initially, it was the driver who was fixing the car. In a bid to help his driver, the doctor also stepped out of his car. A speeding private bus rammed into the car killing one of Pune's finest doctor and his driver on the spot.

The two doctors, who were travelling along with doctor Khurjekar, were also critically injured and were undergoing treatment. Doctor Khurjekar and his friends were returning from a conference in Mumbai when the accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Doctor Khurjekar was a gold-medallist in MS Orthopaedics and was widely respected by his patients and fellow doctors.

His death sent shockwaves across Pune and the medical fraternity.

"Tried to vent out my grief and emotional turmoil through these words on Late Dr Ketan Khurjekar. I won't call this an obituary because Genius alone lives, All else is mortal," tweeted Dr Amol Annadate.

"Unnerved & shattered by the news of the sad demise of Dr.Ketan Khujrekar in an accident. Ketan's loss is not just a loss to his family but the country lost a Spine surgeon with divine abilities. The soul who healed many, was restless for patients always, tearful to say #RIPKetanKhujrekar," he had earlier tweeted.

Tried to vent out my grief and emotional turmoil through these words on Late Dr Ketan Khurjekar. I won't call this an obituary because Genius alone lives , All else is mortal #RIPKetanKhurjekarhttps://t.co/lSkEqbTmgL pic.twitter.com/5H5nFPt5NX — Dr Amol Annadate (@DrAmolAnnadate) September 16, 2019

His death also raised questions of the new Motor Vehicle Act.

"One of the Best known orthopaedic surgeon dr. Khurjekar of Pune died on the Pune Mumbai expressway yesterday #MVAct2019 (It's so sad that Maharashtra has not implemented the new MV Act)," Ketan, who goes by the twitter handle

"@CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis will you still amend new traffic laws. @vijayrupanibjp what do you think about this tragedy. Have some shame. @RajCMO @ashokgehlot51 go ahead and amend # TrafficRules and laws. There is no value of people like these. Om Shanti Dr. Khurjekar," Utpal S tweeted.

"Sad Demise of Dr Ketan Khurjekar, An eminent and renowned Spine surgeon at @ Sanchetihospital Pune #RIPKetanKhurjekar #RIPKetan Rest in Peace," tweeted Dr. Om Parshuram Patil.

Sad Demise of Dr Ketan Khurjekar

An eminent and renowned Spine surgeon at @ Sanchetihospital Pune #RIPKetanKhurjekar #RIPKetan Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/O4jAZCYIRr — Dr. Om Parshuram Patil (@OrthodocSurgeon) September 16, 2019

